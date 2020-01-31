University cancels study abroad program due to Coronavirus

UPLAND, Ind. (CNN) – A university in Indiana has canceled a study abroad program in China due to Wuhan Coronavirus concerns.

Taylor University, located in Upland, Indiana, has cancelled what would have been the first semester of a business-related program that sent students to Xi’an, China.

The Center for Disease Control has issued warnings against non-essential travel to China.

“China’s a growing economic power throughout the world and so this is going to be an opportunity for students to learn in that setting,” Jim Garringer, Director of Media Relations, said. “At the same time, we want to bring them back safely and reunite them with their moms and dads.”

The university has two students and a professor who recently returned from China. Even though they were not in Wuhan, the school has asked them to stay off-campus for two weeks which is the time it takes for the Coronavirus symptoms to show.

LATEST STORIES: