Two Excedrin products are temporarily discontinued, company says

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline confirmed first to NewsChannel 9 that it has paused production of popular Excedrin products, which many people use for migraine relief.

NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan confirmed the company has temporarily stopped nationwide production and distribution of “Excedrin Extra Strength” and “Excedrin Migraine,” after what a spokesperson describes as, “inconsistencies in how we transfer and weigh ingredients,” was discovered.

The stopped production is leading to a shortage in Central New York, as shelves reserved for Excedrin are empty at big stores like Wegmans, Tops, Walmart and Walgreens, and locally owned pharmacies like the Westside Family Pharmacy in Syracuse.

A sign is taped over the empty space that reads, “temporarily out of this item.”

Local resident Ashleigh Eldred tells NewsChannel 9 “If I was to buy a different brand, it doesn’t even touch it. I haven’t seen it empty like this. It’s kind of scary.”

“I’ve been suffering for about 10 years. I’ve gone to the doctors. I’ve tried prescription medicines. I had Botox. I’ve tried medical marijuana and I still end up going back to Excedrin,” says Eldred.

She also came up empty in her search at a second Wegmans location and Tops. Her mom, who is visiting Las Vegas, came up short after looking at Walmart.

Eldred has some of the medicine left, but worries what will happen when she runs out. She says “If I have a migraine attack, I’m not sure if I was to not have any on me, what I would do.”

GlaxoSmithKline reminds customers its other products are likely still available, like “Tension Headache” and “PM Headache,” along with other brands and generic forms of pain-relieving drugs.

The company and independent pharmacists advise customers to consult their pharmacists for the best alternative.

Complete statement from GlaxoSmithKline: