LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — The family of 23-year-old Abrielle Baldwin is experiencing heartbreak after she was shot and killed on Christmas Eve.

The shooting happened at a home on 22nd Avenue Southwest in Largo.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Baldwin’s 14-year-old brother shot her when she intervened in an argument between him and their 15-year-old brother.

Baldwin leaves behind an 11-month-old and a 6-year-old child. Sheriff Bob Gualtieri says the victim was holding her youngest son in a carrier when she was shot.

“It’s heartbreaking, it’s life-altering, there’s no coming back from this,” said Tina Washington.

Tina Washington is the grandmother of Baldwin’s oldest son and lives a few doors down from where the tragedy happened. She told 8 On Your Side the young boy ran to her house when shots rang out.

“He just heard them shooting and came over here busting in the door and inconsolably crying,” Washington said.

Washington says the shooting is an example of senseless gun violence.

“Honestly, those kids loved each other, that brother loved his sister, that brother loved his brother, but the problem was they were children, and they had guns,” she said.

The family tragedy left a 6-year-old who allegedly witnessed the event being raised by his grandmother and needing counseling.

“I got to get him some help because he saw his mom get shot. I don’t think he realizes that’s what happened, but he saw it,” Washington added.