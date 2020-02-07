Live Now
Body of fallen trooper escorted to Sarasota

Trump administration plans to expand drilling at a Utah monument

Top Stories

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) – Changes are coming to a plot of land that used to be part of a national monument.

According to a report from the Washington Post, the President Trump administration finalized plans to boost “drilling, mining and grazing” on what used to be part of the Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument and the Bears Ears National Monument.

Three years ago, the White House rolled back restrictions on the monuments in what were two of the biggest downsizes of protected lands in American history.

There’s large amounts of oil, coal and natural gas in the land, but it’s also culturally important to Native Americans tribes with precious fossils, rock art and additional artifacts, the Post said.

This will pave the way for new plans which, “will likely intensify a legal fight over the contested sites,” the Post said.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Hamilton montage video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamilton montage video"

Gayle Guyardo vocal rest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gayle Guyardo vocal rest"

Thursday night storm rips roofs, downs trees in Temple Terrace community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday night storm rips roofs, downs trees in Temple Terrace community"

Tree falls on house

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tree falls on house"

Latest on severe weather: Homes damaged in Pinellas Park, crane collapses onto I-275

Thumbnail for the video titled "Latest on severe weather: Homes damaged in Pinellas Park, crane collapses onto I-275"

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Winds calm down, skies clear and temps drop tonight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Winds calm down, skies clear and temps drop tonight"

Several mobile homes damaged in Pinellas Park as storm moves through

Thumbnail for the video titled "Several mobile homes damaged in Pinellas Park as storm moves through"

Several mobile homes damaged in Pinellas Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Several mobile homes damaged in Pinellas Park"

Driver shares harrowing experience after crane crashes on interstate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Driver shares harrowing experience after crane crashes on interstate"

Crane collapses shutting down traffic on I-275 NB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crane collapses shutting down traffic on I-275 NB"

Tree falls onto Seminole home; 1 injured

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tree falls onto Seminole home; 1 injured"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss