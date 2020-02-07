Trump administration plans to expand drilling at a Utah monument

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) – Changes are coming to a plot of land that used to be part of a national monument.

According to a report from the Washington Post, the President Trump administration finalized plans to boost “drilling, mining and grazing” on what used to be part of the Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument and the Bears Ears National Monument.

Three years ago, the White House rolled back restrictions on the monuments in what were two of the biggest downsizes of protected lands in American history.

There’s large amounts of oil, coal and natural gas in the land, but it’s also culturally important to Native Americans tribes with precious fossils, rock art and additional artifacts, the Post said.

This will pave the way for new plans which, “will likely intensify a legal fight over the contested sites,” the Post said.

