Tiger Woods hospitalized after car crash; ‘jaws of life’ used to extricate golfer

LOS ANGELES (WFLA) – Tiger Woods was injured in a crash in the LA area early Tuesday morning according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the LA County Sheriff’s Twitter page, Woods was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash and sustained major damage.

The sheriff’s department says Wood was extricated from the wreck with the jaws of life by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics and transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

A statement from Woods’ agent provided to Golf Digest says:

“Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

The PGA Tour also released a statement on Twitter which reads:

“We have been made aware of Tiger Woods’ car accident today. We are awaiting further information when he comes out of surgery. On behalf of the PGA Tour and our players, Tiger is in our prayers and will have our full support as he recovers.”

Woods is recovering from a fifth back surgery. A traffic investigation is underway.