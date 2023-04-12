Related video above: Taylor Swift fans line up for merch at Raymond James Stadium

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for! The city of Tampa is just one day away from hosting three nights of sold-out Taylor Swift concerts at Raymond James Stadium.

Whether you’re a Florida native, a Tampa resident, or simply just visiting to “shake it off” with your besties to Swift’s top hits, here’s everything you need to know before you go.

Where to park and access the stadium?

Parking lots at the stadium open at 3 p.m. Handicap parking is available on a first-come, first-serve basis and not available in advance.

Guests looking for prepaid parking can purchase passes here. If lots are sold out, it’s best to bring cash, as some residents living near the stadium will offer parking at their houses.

All rideshare drop off and pick up will take place at Steinbrenner Field off MLK Blvd. Any personal drop off and pick up will also take place at the field off MLK Blvd.

Gates to the concert open at 4:30 p.m. Floor ticket holders should enter through the Ford Gate, and all other ticket holders should enter through the gate or club entrance designated on their ticket.

When arriving at the stadium, guests should have their digital tickets ready at the gates. The stadium suggests that fans save the tickets to their Apple Wallet or Google Play. Screenshots of tickets WILL NOT be accepted.

ADA access will be at the Ford Gate or Gate C.

Lastly, the city of Tampa is advising residents to avoid the area surrounding Raymond James Stadium if they’re not attending any of the concerts. Since a crowd of over 60,000 is expected to fill the stands, the city urges guests to allow for extra travel time.

Where is the merchandise truck located and can you purchase items inside the stadium?

Items at Taylor Swift’s merchandise truck officially went on sale starting Wednesday. However, the truck will be parked outside the stadium for all three concert days.

Fans can find the trucks located at the Ford Gate, Gate B and the South Plaza. The trucks will begin selling items at 3 p.m. each day before the concert.

While lines are expected to be long for the trucks outside the stadium, concertgoers will have another opportunity to purchase merchandise inside the stadium. However, the stadium won’t have as big of a selection as the trucks outside.

For more information on the merchandise truck, visit here.

Raymond James Stadium bag policy:

All bags outside of medical and diaper bags must be 4.5″ by 6.5″ only. Clear bags larger than the required size are still not allowed unless for medical or child needs.

For medical diaper bags, attendees must fill out a special needs form at least 72 hours before their scheduled event day. Guests can fill out the form here.

Prohibited items:

No costumes or signs with battery packs.

Only medical/COVID masks or religious face coverings are permitted. No other masks are allowed on stadium premises.

No clothing, costume or personal effects that may impede the view of those around you will be permitted.

No sings larger than 11″ by 17″ will be permitted. Signs are also not allowed to be on sticks.

No cameras longer than 12 inches (including body, lens, and filter), camera bags and cases, video cameras and GoPros will be permitted.

No large electronics such as digital readers, iPads, or laptops.

Couldn’t snag concert tickets? No problem. Fans can still head to several Taylor Swift-themed events happening around the Tampa Bay area. The list details events ranging from pre-concert parties to Swift-themed get-togethers happening months from now. So, even if you weren’t able to see Taylor in person, you can still celebrate in “Style.”