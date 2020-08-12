Tampa’s Hillel Academy welcomes back students amid pandemic

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – One of Tampa’s private schools is welcoming back students for the new school year. Today is the first day of school for students at Hillel Academy. Faculty and staff have been working all summer to prepare for a safe reopening this school year.

Head of Hillel Academy, Allison Oakes, tells 8 On Your Side the school established a health committee back in April, made up of scientists, doctors, and teachers to create and implement a safe way to reopen school.

All students and staff will be required to wear masks, and temperature checks will happen three times a day for students.

The campus has been broken up into different zones that are assigned to each grade. Students will stay with their assigned class in their specific zone while at school to limit exposure and allow for social distancing.

Oakes tells 8 On Your Side a total of 160 students are enrolled at Hillel and they expect 148 students for the first day and in-person learning. The rest have chosen virtual school and will be learning simultaneously with their classmates.

For more on Hillel Academy’s reopening playbook, click here.