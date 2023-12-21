TAMPA (WFLA) — A discrimination lawsuit between the Justice Department and the City of Tampa has been settled, the Justice Department announced Thursday.

In a press release, the Justice Department said a complaint claimed the city adopted a parental leave policy from February 2017 to December 2018 that barred male employees from receiving the 320 hours of parental leave for the purpose of serving as “primary caregivers” to newborns.

Instead, the complaint said men were only allowed 80 hours of leave, the standard for “secondary caregivers,” even if they were the primary caregiver for the infant.

The complaint said at least 10 male employees formally requested primary caregiver leave and were denied due to their sex, while others were discouraged from applying for the leave by their supervisors.

During this time, female employees were granted the full 320 hours of primary caregiver leave, according to the Justice Department.

“Employers must grant parental leave benefits regardless of sex,” said U.S. Attorney Roger Handberg for the Middle District of Florida. “The resolution achieved in this case is a demonstration of the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s assurance to the community that employment discrimination based on a protected class, including sex, will not be tolerated.”

The agreement will see the City of Tampa credit the 240 hours of additional leave to each of the male employees who would have taken it if available during the time. The city will also pay the impacted employees $300,000 in compensation.

The agreement also requires new policies to be adopted by the city, including a new financial leave policy that doesn’t discriminate due to sex.

“Parental leave policies should not reflect presumptions or stereotypes about gender roles,” said Director Tamra Schweiberger of the EEOC Tampa Field Office. “When it comes to providing leave for bonding with a new child or flexibility in returning to work from that leave, mothers and fathers should be treated equally.”