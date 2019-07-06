Local woman dies in Brazil, family in the US left with no answers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa mother is in Brazil, trying to find out what killed her daughter and fighting with local officials to get her body returned to the states.

The entire situation is just heartbreaking.

32-year-old Danielle Davila died 12 days ago. Known for her singing ability and her desire to share her talent with young people, called Danni by her family and friends, split her time between Tampa and Brazil, to visit her 12-year-old son.

But on June 23, something terrible happened. Somebody found her lifeless body on a bed in a hostel.

“My sister did not deserve this. No one deserves it. It’s inhumane. It is painful for us and we can’t do anything,” said her sister, Michelle Divila.

Danni had traveled to a small town to be a part of the music scene and work on an album.

“My sister was full of joy, full of life. Full of love. She loved children. She loved to teach them,” said Michelle.

Language barriers and the distance to the consulate is causing the family grief as they try to find out what took Danni’s life. “It’s a mystery. They don’t know and I have no idea,” said Michelle.

Michelle, her other sister, Claudia, and their mother went to the scene and found police had not done a proper investigation.

“They will not release my sister’s body because there’s no cause of death,” said Michelle.

The weekend is delaying their efforts even more.

“We want to bring her home. We want to lay her to rest. I want to give my mother closure. I want to be able to say goodbye,” she said.

Danni would have turned 33, last Wednesday.

“A bright light. A shining star. And now she’s our angel,” said Michelle.

The family hired a lawyer and went before a judge. But Michelle said everyone is dragging their feet. She’s hoping a Florida Senator or Representative will step up to help.