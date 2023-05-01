TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man went missing while on a trip in late April, according to officials.

Rangers at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park said they were searching for Gordon Kaye, 69, of Tampa.

According to officials, Kaye was last seen on April 22 in the lower loop of the Deep Creek Campground. His family reported him missing on April 26.

“Kaye is a white male, with brown hair and blue eyes,” the missing person report said. “He is 5’10” tall and weighs 200+ pounds. He may be suffering from a mental health crisis.”

The park asked anyone with knowledge of his location to call please contact Great Smoky Mountains National Park Dispatch at 865-436-1230 or Swain County Dispatch at 828-488-2196.