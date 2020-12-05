Tampa Bay organization hosts drive-through holiday event for special needs kids and families

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Diversity Action Coalition, like so many other organizations, had to reimagine their holiday event to fit in with 2020.

Normally, the organization would host a Breakfast with Santa event for the special needs kids and families they serve, but this year is different.

“They need to have an opportunity to enjoy some Christmas happiness, holiday joy, and get out as best as we can make it, as safely as we can make it,” said Julie Reyes, founder of Diversity Action Coalition.

This year they created a drive-thru holiday event, handing out breakfast kits, arts and crafts for the kids, gifts and more. And families were still able to see Santa Claus and get a family photo as well.

“The children have been super excited about this they have been waiting for two weeks,” Juan Valenzuela tells 8 On Your Side.

This year, the organization served around 50 families for their holiday event.