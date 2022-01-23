Tampa Bay counties open cold weather shelters as temperatures drop

(WFLA) — The chilly weather is not letting up anytime soon. You’ll want to bundle up early Monday morning as the National Weather Service of Tampa Bay put out a freeze warning that’ll be in effect from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Freezing temperatures as low as 28 are expected in coastal Citrus, Hernando and Pasco counties. This is the first freeze warning of the season.

“It’s a little too cold for Florida, but we’ll get through it,” said Robert Guevara.

In Hillsborough County, temperatures could dip to or below 40 degrees prompting the county to activate its cold weather shelters program Sunday night for those facing homelessness and people who don’t have enough heat.

“I’ve been here for three years, and this is cold,” said Les Allen, who was walking in downtown Tampa all bundled up.

The county has partnered with the portico in downtown Tampa located at 1001 N. Florida Ave., Tampa FL, 33605 and Amazing Love Ministries in Ybor City 3304 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa, FL, 33602 to offer shelter. Both open at 6 p.m.

Metropolitan Ministries and Tampa Crossroads are supplying a limited number of single-night motel vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis. Pre-registration is required by calling:

Individuals and families can call (813) 209-1176.

Individuals and couples without children can call (813) 702-0850.

The last time the county activated this program earlier this week, it helped 100 people.

Bay area counties are preparing for a cold night offering a warm shelter.

North Port police said a cold weather shelter is opening at Sunday night at 100 Church, 14525 Tamiami Trail (near Blue Tequila).

In Sarasota, the police department said the Salvation Army will open at 7 p.m. offering a warm night stay.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said the Nature Coast Church in Homosassa at 5113 South Suncoast Blvd. will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. In addition to shelter, the church offers hot meals, showers, and snacks.

There are also free shuttle rides to and from the shelter? You can call 352-234-3099 for more information.

Hernando County residents who need help can contact Jericho Road Ministries.

Pasco County will also have a shelter in collaboration with the Coalition for the Homeless of Pasco County. It will open from 8 p.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday.

To make sheltering arrangements, call 727-842-8605, Ext. 6 before the shelter opens.