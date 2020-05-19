Tampa Bay Comic Con gets green light to go on in July

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Comic Con has received the green light to go on as planned in July, after months of uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tampa Bay Comic Con will be held from July 10-12.

In a post to their Facebook page on Tuesday, Tampa Bay Comic Con confirmed it has received confirmation from the Tampa Convention Center and Tampa Fire Marshal that TBCC 2020 will move forward with numerous health measures to keep everyone safe.

Those measures include:

Mandatory temperature screenings for all occupants prior to entering the convention center

Increased cleaning and disinfection procedures in high-traffic areas of the convention center

Hand santizing stations through the pre-function space and high traffic areas

Interior occupancy of the exhibit hall, ballrooms and meeting rooms will be strictly limited, with one-way entrances and one-way exits of all interior spaces

“We’ve been waiting in limbo, not knowing and not having answers for quite a while. Now, we can resume guest announcements, along with exhibitor/artist alley invoicing, and guest bookings,” the Facebook post read.

“We’re looking forward to another nerdy weekend at Tampa Bay Comic Convention, in less than two months!”