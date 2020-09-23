Suspect at large after Walmart manager shot during attempted robbery in Bradenton

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A store manager was shot in the leg during an attempted robbery at a Bradenton Walmart on Tuesday.

The shooting happened at the Walmart on State Road 64 East just before 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

Authorities said a suspect tried to rob the store and ended up shooting the manager in the leg.

8 On Your Side spoke with a witness, Danielle Lally, who said she and other shoppers were inside at the time this happened.

“That bullet could have hit anyone in the store. Why he had to shoot the man I don’t know. I don’t know what he was trying to do. I was just expecting to get my groceries and leave,” said Danielle Lally.

Deputies have yet to provide a description of the suspect, who remains at large.

Deputies say the store manager is in stable condition and no one else was injured.

