STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A weak front has stalled above us with some slightly cooler, drier air north — and more warm, muggy air south of I-4. A few showers will linger this evening, mostly across southern areas.

Temperatures will be a little cooler tonight but still well below average as slightly drier air nudges in. Overnight low temperatures will dip into the mid 60s.

Breezy conditions are expected Thursday with a few showers. The overall rain chance is 20%. High temperatures will remain above average in the upper 70s near 80 degrees.

A front arriving late Friday into Saturday will bring better rain chances followed by some cooler and drier air. A stronger front arriving during the middle of next week will likely bring a more significant cool down.

