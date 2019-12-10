STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Weak front brings showers Wednesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a warm and MUGGY day today that has featured a few isolated showers, a weak front will bring better rain chances for Wednesday.

Increasing clouds are expected overnight with a few showers possible. The light southerly wind will keep things mild and muggy overnight with low temperatures only dipping into the upper 60s.

A weak front will move in and stall above us Wednesday with extra clouds and scattered showers likely. The overall rain chance is 30%. Even with the clouds and showers around, high temperatures will still climb back up around 80 degrees.

Shower chances will linger on Thursday and Friday with this frontal boundary stalled nearby. Eventually, an area of low pressure will develop and pull this front through during the first part of the weekend with higher rain chances.