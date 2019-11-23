STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Tracking a cold front inbound tonight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a very pleasant and warm start to the weekend today, we’re tracking some changes arriving tonight in the form of our next cold front.

Look for increasing clouds this evening with showers arriving closer to midnight. Scattered showers are likely overnight as this cold front moves through. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible.

Temperatures will stay mild overnight only falling into the mid 60s – but also won’t climb a whole lot during the day Sunday. Our wind direction will shift to the northwest early Sunday once the front passes through. This northwest wind will bring much cooler and drier air in for the second half of the weekend with high temperatures only expected to reach the low 70s.

Although some clouds and showers will linger through the early portion of Sunday, some sunshine should break back out fairly quickly during the morning hours as drier air filters in.

Although temperatures will remain below average to get next week started, a strong ridge of high pressure will develop across the Southeast by midweek. Sunshine and above average temperatures around 80 degrees are expected for Thanksgiving.