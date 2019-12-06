STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: The warm up continues into the weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After another cool start to our day, we’ve got warmer temperatures in the forecast to wrap up the work week today.

More sunshine is expected throughout our Friday with high temperatures finally getting back to average this afternoon in the low/mid 70s. Skies will remain mostly clear making for a very pleasant but slightly crisp Friday evening.

The warm up will continue throughout the weekend as a weak front washes out above us. A few extra clouds are expected with an isolated shower chance for the second half of the weekend. High temperatures by Sunday afternoon will be near 80 degrees.

The early part of next week will feature more sunshine and well above average temperatures. Our next cold front will bring rain chances and another cool down for the middle and latter portion of next week.