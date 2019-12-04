STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: The slow warm up begins

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After our coldest morning of the season so far yesterday, temperatures aren’t quite as chilly this morning. Another push of cool air will bring a few extra clouds this morning before sunshine breaks out for the rest of our Wednesday.

Look for mostly sunny skies this afternoon with below average high temperatures in the upper 60s. High pressure will keep skies mostly clear through what’s left of this work week with gradually warming temperatures. High temperatures by Friday will be back in the low/mid 70s.

An approaching cold front will stall to our north over the weekend allowing this warm up to continue. Expect a lot of sunshine and only a tiny shower chance Sunday afternoon. High temperatures by Monday afternoon will be back up around 80 degrees.

Another cold front will move through during the middle of next week with shower chances and a much less dramatic cool down.