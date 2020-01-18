STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Strong front arrives Sunday, much cooler days ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – This long stretch of way above average warmth couldn’t last forever in mid January. We’re tracking a strong front inbound for Sunday with some MUCH colder air in tow.

We’ve got another stellar Saturday evening to enjoy with partly cloudy skies and pleasant temperatures falling from the 70s into the upper 60s. Clouds will increase by daybreak with rising shower chances for the day tomorrow. Look for mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers Sunday as a cold front moves through. High temperatures will reach the low/mid 70s.

The real cold air will arrive on MLK Jr. Day and linger through the middle of next week. Expect high temperatures to struggle to reach the low 60s and likely our coldest overnight low temperatures of the winter so far in the low 40s.

Cold mornings expected next week.

We’ll see a quick warm up late next week while we wait on our next cold front. High temperatures Thursday and Friday will recover into the low/mid 70s. A weaker front moving through Friday into Saturday will bring some shower chances for Gasparilla but thankfully a much less dramatic cool down.