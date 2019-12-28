STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Staying muggy and showery Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s been a muggy and very warm start to the weekend with a scattered coverage of showers. We’ll be stuck in this pattern for another couple days before our next cold front sweeps through.

Expect scattered showers to continue during the evening hours. A few isolated showers will linger overnight with mostly cloudy skies and very mild low temperatures in the upper 60s.

Sunday will be a very similar day with more clouds than sun, warm and muggy conditions and another batch of scattered showers. High temperatures will climb back up around 80 degrees. Our next cold front will move through on Monday keeping our rain chances elevated.

Eventually, much cooler and drier air will filter in for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Expect plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. The first couple mornings of 2020 will be cooler with low temperatures in the low/mid 50s.