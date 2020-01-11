STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Record high temps possible again Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We broke high temperature records across the Tampa Bay area this afternoon – and more records are in jeopardy both Sunday and Monday.

A few isolated showers are possible this evening, mostly across inland areas east of I-75. Otherwise, expect a partly cloudy, mild and muggy night with overnight low temperatures only dropping back into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

The strong cold front that brought severe weather to the Southeast today will stall out long before it reaches west central Florida. With no cold fronts in the forecast over the next several days, our temperatures will remain well above average for mid-January.

Sunday will be a similar (but less breezy) day with partly sunny skies and potentially record breaking high temperatures in the low/mid 80s. Some spotty showers are likely during the afternoon and evening. The overall rain chance is just 20%.

High temperatures will remain close to 10 degrees above average all of next week. Our next possible cold front won’t arrive until next weekend at the earliest.