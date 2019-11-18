STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: One more push of cool air tonight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We finally got some sunshine back today (thankfully) to get the new work week started. We’ve got one more push of chilly air heading our way before a nice warm up later this week.

An upper level disturbance will move through overnight with some small rain chances. Extra clouds will arrive later this evening with a few showers likely. Some clouds and showers will likely linger into the early part of the day Tuesday.

Drier air will filter in during the day tomorrow with clearing skies expected. Even with sunshine, the northwest wind will keep high temperatures below our averages in the low 70s. High pressure settling in for the second half of the week will provide a several day stretch of sunshine. High temperatures will be back close to 80 degrees by the end of the week.