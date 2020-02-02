STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: One more chilly night, nice warm up ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We finally got some sunshine back to close out the weekend today! We’ll work on getting some warmth back during the first half of the work week.
Expect another chilly night tonight with clear skies and overnight low temperatures dipping into the upper 40s. Northern and inland areas will wake up to temperatures closer to 40 degrees.
High pressure will continue to build in on Monday with more sunshine expected. Afternoon temperatures will be back near normal in the low 70s.
The warm up will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday with high temps back in the middle and eventually upper 70s. Our next cold front will bring high rain chances Thursday into Friday.
Most of the rain will be done by next weekend with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low 70s.