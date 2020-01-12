STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Near record high temps again Monday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a mid-January weekend that featured record and near record warm temperatures across the Tampa Bay, more records could be in jeopardy Monday.

A few spotty showers will continue this evening before winding down after sunset. Look for more low clouds and some patchy fog to develop overnight. Otherwise, expect a mild & muggy night with low temperatures only dipping into the upper 60s.

Look for another couple of very warm and muggy days Monday and Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and tiny isolated afternoon shower chances. High temperatures both days will surge back up into the lower 80s – near the records for both calendar days.

The second half of the work week looks stellar with sunshine, lower humidity and high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Our next potential cold front will bring some shower chances and an eventual cool down late next weekend.