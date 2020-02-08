STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Much warmer days ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a beautiful start to the weekend today, we’ve got a nice warm up in store for the next several days.

Expect clear skies through the evening hours with cool but pleasant temperatures dropping through the 60s into the upper 50s. Tonight won’t be nearly as chilly with overnight low temperatures only falling into the low 50s by morning.

High pressure will provide a lot of sunshine through what’s left of next weekend on into the first half of the work week. Temperatures will surge back well above average Sunday afternoon into the low 80s – and that’s where they will stay most of next week.

Our next cold front (a weak one) won’t arrive until Valentine’s Day on Friday. Thankfully, this is a MUCH weaker front than the last one with only a few showers and a small cool down expected.