STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Much cooler days ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a warm start to December today with high temperatures around 80 degrees, much colder air is heading our way over the next couple of days.

Expect scattered showers overnight as a strong cold front moves through. Most of the rain will be wrapped up by morning with low temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. A breezy northwest wind won’t allow temperatures to climb much during the day. Extra clouds are likely to develop during the afternoon, especially in coastal areas.

Clearing skies combined with a north breeze will allow temperatures to bottom out Monday night. Low temperatures Tuesday morning will be the coldest of the season so far in the low/mid 40s – with some 30s likely in northern and inland areas. Even with sunshine Tuesday, high temperatures will struggle to reach the low/mid 60s.

The rest of the work week will be quiet with lots of sunshine and a gradual warm up back to the mid 70s by Friday afternoon. Another front will bring some shower chances next weekend but not much of a cool down.

