STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: More warmth ahead, better shower chances later this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a warm start to the work week, we’ve got several more days of above average temperatures ahead.

Look for partly cloudy skies overnight with low temperatures only dropping into the low and mid 60s. With a south wind and a little extra humidity Tuesday afternoon, a few isolated showers will be possible. The overall rain chance is just 10%. Otherwise, look for partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low 80s!

Shower chances will rise a bit for the second half of the work week as a weak front moves in and stalls out above us. High temperatures will remain in the upper 70s near 80 degrees.

An area of low pressure will eventually pull this frontal boundary through on Saturday with better rain chances and a small cool down.