STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Likely our coldest night of the season so far

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a beautiful but cool second half to the weekend, we’re heading into what will likely be the coldest night of the season so far for many.

We’ve got ideal conditions for cooling tonight – clear skies, light winds and very dry air above us. Coastal areas will wake up to temperatures in the low/mid 40s Monday morning. However, northern and inland spots (away from the immediate Gulf coast) will see low temperatures dip all the way into the middle and upper 30s. Some patchy frost is possible across these areas.

More sunshine is expected to get the new week started with milder high temperatures in the upper 60s. The warm up will continue on Tuesday as high temperatures rebound back into the low 70s.

A very weak front (with no rain) will briefly stall the cool down midweek before much warmer air arrives late in the week. High temperatures by Friday will surge back into the low 80s.

Another very weak front will bring showers chances – but no cool down – for next weekend.