STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Few showers possible to start the work week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a beautiful but cool finish to the weekend today, we’ve got some extra clouds and likely a few showers inbound to get the work week started.

Look for increasing clouds later this evening and overnight as a weak area of low pressure approaches from the Gulf Of Mexico. Temperatures will drop into the low 50s by morning with a cool north breeze.

A few showers are possible during the day Monday as this weak disturbance passes by. The clouds cover will likely break up a bit during the second half of the day with high temperatures near average around 70 degrees. The overall rain chance is just 20%.

Sunshine will return on Tuesday with high temperatures climbing back into the low 70s. Another quick moving area of low pressure will bring the chance of a few more showers midweek. Eventually, a better defined storm system will bring higher rain chances into the early part of next weekend.

