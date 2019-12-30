STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Cooler and drier to wrap up 2019

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’re tracking a cold front moving through this evening with a few showers – and some big changes to wrap up 2019.

The last of the spotty showers will wrap up tonight with lingering cloud cover overnight. The north wind will send cooler and drier air southward. By Tuesday morning, the humidity will be gone and low temperatures will dip into the middle and upper 50s.

Some extra clouds are likely Tuesday morning but skies will turn partly cloudy across the Tampa Bay area during the afternoon. High temperatures will be much cooler only reaching the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

Lots of sunshine is expected for New Year’s Day with high temperatures once again in the upper 60s near 70 degrees. Temperatures will once again surge well above average late in the week as our next cold front approaches.