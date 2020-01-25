STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Cool finish to Gasparilla, getting chilly tonight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Happy Gasparilla everybody – what a perfect day for it with sunshine and high temperatures around 70 degrees!

If your celebrations take you into and through the evening hours, you’ll want to bring your best pirate jacket along with you. The combination of clear skies, dry air and a light north breeze will allow temperatures to fall quickly through the evening and overnight hours. Low temperatures will drop into the mid 40s by morning.

High pressure across the southeastern United States will keep things quiet for the second half of the weekend. Our Sunday will start with sunshine but some extra clouds will filter in over the course of the afternoon. High temperatures will only reach the upper 60s.

A series of weak disturbances will bring some small shower chances during the early and middle portion of next week. Much better rain chances are expected late next week into next weekend as our next cold front moves through.

