STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Chilly tonight, beautiful holiday week ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We were able to shake the clouds and showers associated with last night’s cold front quickly this morning! After a mostly sunny but much cooler finish to the weekend today, we’ve got a chilly night ahead.

Look for mostly clear skies and a light north breeze through the overnight hours. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and low 50s by Monday morning. Lots of sunshine is expected throughout the day tomorrow but high temperatures will only struggle up to around 70 degrees.

A strong ridge of high pressure will keep things quiet and eventually much warmer throughout this holiday week. With continued sunshine, high temperatures will be back above average in the upper 70s by Wednesday – and around 80 degrees for both Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

A cold front approaching late next weekend will bring some rain chances next Sunday into Monday with our next cool down likely to follow.