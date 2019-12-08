STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: A warmer finish to the weekend

Breaking News
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’ve got a run of several warm days ahead and that includes the second half of the weekend tomorrow.

Look for partly cloudy skies overnight with milder low temperatures only dropping into the upper 50s and low 60s. A very weak disturbance to our west out in the Gulf will generate only the smallest of shower chances Sunday. Otherwise, we’ll see another mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures very close to 80 degrees.

After a warm and most sunny first part of the work week, an approaching front will bring better shower chances for late in the week into early next weekend.

