STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: A warm work week ahead

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After what was a top 10 weather day today to wrap up the weekend, the warm up will continue into the new work week.

Skies will remain clear through the overnight hours tonight. Expect milder temperatures for the trip back to school and work Monday morning with low temperatures only dropping back to into the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. More sunshine is expected throughout the day tomorrow with a southeast wind helping high temperatures surge into the low 80s!

High temperatures will remain well above average through the first half of the week while we wait on our next cold front. A weak cold front will move through late in the week bringing the possibility of a few showers on Valentine’s Day Friday.

We won’t see much of a cool down with this next cold front. High pressure will build back in for next weekend with more sunshine and warm temperatures.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Brandon man arrested after threatening to assassinate Pres. Trump

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brandon man arrested after threatening to assassinate Pres. Trump"

ISS Passover and ULA Launch

Thumbnail for the video titled "ISS Passover and ULA Launch"

Sea lions make splash at Florida State Fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sea lions make splash at Florida State Fair"

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warm and mostly dry for the upcoming work week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warm and mostly dry for the upcoming work week"

2 teens dead, 1 injured after alcohol-related crash on I-275, FHP says

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 teens dead, 1 injured after alcohol-related crash on I-275, FHP says"

Tampa Bay Rays fans pack Tropicana Field for annual Fan Fest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay Rays fans pack Tropicana Field for annual Fan Fest"

Is February's full moon a supermoon?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Is February's full moon a supermoon?"

Ripley's Believe It or Not! Odditorium brings the strange to state fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ripley's Believe It or Not! Odditorium brings the strange to state fair"

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Cool and sunny today, warming up Sunday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Cool and sunny today, warming up Sunday"

62-year-old, 5-year-old, and 9 dogs die in Pasco house fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "62-year-old, 5-year-old, and 9 dogs die in Pasco house fire"

Family honors dead teen by pushing for more safety at Florida State Fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family honors dead teen by pushing for more safety at Florida State Fair"

Dormant accounts closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dormant accounts closed"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss