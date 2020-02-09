STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: A warm work week ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After what was a top 10 weather day today to wrap up the weekend, the warm up will continue into the new work week.

Skies will remain clear through the overnight hours tonight. Expect milder temperatures for the trip back to school and work Monday morning with low temperatures only dropping back to into the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. More sunshine is expected throughout the day tomorrow with a southeast wind helping high temperatures surge into the low 80s!

High temperatures will remain well above average through the first half of the week while we wait on our next cold front. A weak cold front will move through late in the week bringing the possibility of a few showers on Valentine’s Day Friday.

We won’t see much of a cool down with this next cold front. High pressure will build back in for next weekend with more sunshine and warm temperatures.