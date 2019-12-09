Breaking News
Armed & dangerous suspect on run after shooting Brinks driver, good Samaritan during attempted ATM robbery in Brandon

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: A warm stretch of days ahead

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a warm finish to the weekend today, temperatures will remain well above average in the work week ahead.

Look for partly cloudy skies overnight with mild temperatures only falling into the low and mid 60s. Lots of sunshine is expected for Monday. A south wind will help high temperatures up into the low 80s. Tuesday will be slightly warmer with a few extra clouds and a tiny shower chance.

A weak front will move in and stall out during the second half of this work week. A few showers are expected each afternoon with the front nearby but temperatures will remain well above average all week.

Eventually, a cold front will move through early next weekend with better rain chances followed by a cool down.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss