STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: A warm stretch of days ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a warm finish to the weekend today, temperatures will remain well above average in the work week ahead.

Look for partly cloudy skies overnight with mild temperatures only falling into the low and mid 60s. Lots of sunshine is expected for Monday. A south wind will help high temperatures up into the low 80s. Tuesday will be slightly warmer with a few extra clouds and a tiny shower chance.

A weak front will move in and stall out during the second half of this work week. A few showers are expected each afternoon with the front nearby but temperatures will remain well above average all week.

Eventually, a cold front will move through early next weekend with better rain chances followed by a cool down.