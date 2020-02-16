STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: A warm & muggy Presidents Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’re tracking a weak disturbance passing by to our north tonight. Although the heaviest of the rain will stay far to our north, spotty showers will continue throughout the evening.

With deeper atmospheric moisture now in place, more low clouds and areas of fog will develop overnight. Low temperatures will only drop into the mid 60s by Monday morning. Look for partly sunny skies on Presidents Day with afternoon high temperatures back around 80 degrees. There’s just a small 10% chance of an afternoon shower.

Warm and muggy conditions will continue through the middle of the week with well above average high temperatures in the lower 80s. Our next cold front will arrive on Thursday with only a few showers possible.

A beautiful stretch of days with sunshine and low humidity will begin following Thursday’s cold front. Lots of sunshine is expected both days next weekend with cooler high temperatures in the low 70s.