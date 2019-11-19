STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: A gradual warm up ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’ve certainly had our share of cooler temperatures as of late – but there is a gradual warm up in the forecast for the rest of the week.

With mostly clear skies and dry air above us, temperatures will once again fall quickly through the evening and overnight hours. Expect a cool start to our Wednesday with low temperatures in the low/mid 50s.

The warm up will finally get started tomorrow. Sunshine is expected throughout the day with afternoon high temperatures eventually reaching the mid 70s – despite a cool breeze out of north. High pressure will settle in above us providing a beautiful stretch of days into the weekend. High temperatures by the end of the week will be back near 80 degrees.

Our next cold front will arrive late Saturday into early Sunday with showers and a brief cool down.