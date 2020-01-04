STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: A chilly night ahead after today’s cold front

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Skies are clearing out in the wake of today’s cold front – and much cooler air is heading our way. We’re tracking some of the coldest air of the season so far inbound.

Skies will gradually clear out from north to south this evening. Overnight low temperatures will be chilly dropping into the mid 40s. Even with lots of sunshine expected Sunday, the north breeze will hold high temperatures down in the low and middle 60s.

Sunday night will likely be even colder with clear skies and low temperatures in the lower 40s. High pressure overhead will keep skies sunny through much of next week.

High temperatures will slowly warm over the next several days – eventually climbing back well above average to around 80 degrees by Friday.

