TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The stepson of British billionaire Hamish Harding, a passenger on the missing Titan submersible, faced criticism for attending a Blink-182 concert during the search.

Brian Szasz posted about the concert on social media Tuesday, saying he is using the experience to help him “cope,” while the fate of the five people trapped inside the sub remains unclear.

“My stepdad Hamish is on this submarine lost at sea,” Szasz wrote in a Twitter post to the band members. “I’m devastated, but coming to the San Diego show tonight so you guys can give me hope and cheer me up.”

Szasz, who works as an audio engineer, also posted to his Instagram story after the concert, writing, “Yes I went to @blink-182 last night,” according to USA Today.

Criticism poured in from various social media users, including rapper Cardi B.

“One of the billionaires that’s missing underwater from that submarine … Their stepson is at a concert, right?” Cardi B said in an Instagram post, obtained by TMZ.

“What am I supposed to do, sit at home and watch the news?” Szasz wrote on Instagram in response to the criticism. “Not sorry, this band has helped me through hard times since 1998.”

“You’re supposed to be at the house, sad,” Cardi B said on Instagram, before implying Szasz does not care about his stepfather. “You’re supposed to be crying for me. You’re supposed to be right next to the phone, waiting to hear any updates about me. You’re supposed to be (consoling) your mom.”