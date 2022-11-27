BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.
What early deals for Cyber Monday are best?
Although Black Friday already feels like a distant memory, that doesn’t mean the deals have come to an end. They haven’t even slowed down. In fact, with Cyber Monday happening tomorrow, the sales are actually ramping up. If you missed out on an item or just remembered something you forgot to add to your shopping list, now may be the best time to buy because the discounts are low and the inventory is high.
We’ve been keeping our eye on all the popular items and have noticed you can already get substantial savings on an Apple Watch, an Ugg comforter set, a JBL wireless speaker and more. To help you quickly find the products you want most, we’ve curated a comprehensive list and organized it according to popular retailers. In this list, you can find early Cyber Monday deals from Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair, Bed, Bath and Beyond, and Target.
Updated: November 26, 9 p.m. PT
Trending deals from Amazon and Roomba
iRobot Roomba i3 EVO: 35% off
This features powerful suction capabilities and a 75-minute runtime. It suggests cleaning times based on your habits and the season. It’s an ideal gift for pet owners.
Sold by Amazon
2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop: 20% off
This has robust privacy features to keep your data safe. The Retina display is ideal for watching movies or viewing photos. It’s fast and easy to use.
Sold by Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Omni Series: 22% off
This 50-inch TV features 4K video resolution and voice-command capabilities. It’s compatible with most streaming apps. It has three HDMI ports, so you can connect all of your favorite devices.
Sold by Amazon
Echo Buds and other early Cyber Monday deals on Amazon
Echo Buds 2nd Generation: 42% off
These comfortable earbuds feature active noise cancellation so you can enjoy your music in peace. They are comfortable and available in two colors. They’re compatible with Amazon Alexa, Siri and Google Voice Assistant.
Sold by Amazon
5-Outlet Surge Protector: 32% off
Not only does this power strip protect your delicate electronic gadgets, it has three intelligent USB charging ports that auto-adjust the charging rate to provide an optimum power flow. For convenience, it has two mounting holes in back.
Sold by Amazon
Panasonic Lumix S5 Mirrorless Camera: 25% off
This lightweight camera can capture stunning 4K photos. It does a top-notch job of focusing on your subject. It’s dust- and splash-resistant.
Sold by Amazon
DII Terry Collection Waffle Dish Towel Set: 48% off
Dish towels are essential cleaning tools. They’re lightweight and absorbent, and they dry quickly. This set of four can be machine-washed with cold water for ease of care. They are available in a wide range of colors that can match any kitchen’s decor.
Sold by Amazon
SteelSeries Arctis 9 Gaming Headset: 11% off
This headset is compatible with PC and numerous gaming consoles. It lasts around 20 hours when fully charged.
Sold by Amazon
Other top early Cyber Monday deals on Amazon
- With the amount of selfies you take, you can never have enough digital picture frames. The Skylight Frame is 20% off.
- For those who like to be prepared, the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter is on sale for 75% off.
- Colgate’s Optic White Pro Series Whitening Kit is just what you need to make your smile even more dazzling. You can get them for 20% off.
- The largest focal point in your bathroom is your shower curtain. This one is a beautiful option at 69% off.
- Basketball fans will want this poolside net for summer fun. It is available for 58% off.
- These JBL Aero Wireless Earbuds are an ideal choice for those who listen to music while they exercise. You can buy them for 25% off.
- The Amazon Fire HD Tablet features 32GB of storage and is on sale for 50% off.
- This Furinno Luder 5-Cube Open Shelf is easy to assemble and is on sale for 54% off.
- This Apple MagSafe Charger is available at a 23% discount.
- The Crucial X6 1TB Portable SSD is the perfect way to expand your digital storage. You can buy it for 36% off.
Apple Watch SE and other early Cyber Monday deals on Walmart
Apple Watch SE: 47% off
A smartwatch is a convenient gadget. The Apple Watch, however, can be a life-saving device. This model monitors your activity and can detect if you take a fall. If you do, it automatically calls emergency services for you.
Sold by Walmart
Chefman Barista Pro Espresso Machine: 29% off
This desirable espresso machine can brew single- or double-shot espressos that are cafe-quality. It features one-touch operation and a built-in milk frother for convenience.
Sold by Walmart
MSA3-W Air Purifier: 43% off
If someone in your household suffers from allergies, this air purifier can be a life-changing device. It can remove pollen, odor, smoke, pet hair, dander and more from a larger room in about an hour, so everyone can breathe easier.
Sold by Walmart
Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum: 51% off
The shark is a powerful upright vacuum with deep-cleaning capabilities. It has a self-cleaning brushroll and a detachable canister so you can easily clean above the floor areas as well.
Sold by Walmart
Other top early Cyber Monday deals on Walmart
- This 270-piece mechanics tool set from Hart is available for 48% off.
- Orolay’s hooded down jacket is a great way to keep your child warm this winter. Especially since it is 56% off.
- These classic Men’s Wrangler Regular Fit Jeans are a wardrobe staple. You can buy them today for 35% off.
- This battery-powered dirt bike is a fun option for kids 13 and up at 39% off.
- These sleek Apple Airpods come with a case that charges them wirelessly. You can buy them for 20% off.
- This PS5 controller is an excellent gift for the gamer in your life. You can buy it at a 33% discount.
- This Vizio Sound Bar comes with a compact subwoofer. It’s on sale for 33% off.
Dyson cordless stick vacuum and other early Cyber Monday deals on Wayfair
Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum: 44% off
Dyson is the top name in vacuums. This model has the strongest suction available in a cordless stick vacuum. It’s made with two cleaning heads: one that is designed for hard floors and one that is designed for carpets.
Sold by Wayfair
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster: 30% off
One of the best appliances for the kitchen is the air fryer. This countertop model is a multifunction unit that can bake, broil, warm, toast and more. The adjustable temperature goes up to 450 degrees, while the nonstick interior is easy to clean.
Sold by Wayfair
Kohler Toilet Seat Bidet: 55% off
If you haven’t tried one, you just don’t realize how fresh a bidet can make you feel. This model has adjustable pressure and temperature controls for added comfort. The air-drying system and odor control are much appreciated features.
Sold by Wayfair
GE Appliances Freestanding Range: 29% off
This four-burner gas stove comes in an elegant black. It has a 4.8-cubic-foot capacity. The intuitive controls are conveniently located on the front of the range for easy access.
Sold by Wayfair, Home Depot and Best Buy
Ayesha Curry Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set: 64% off
A cookware set is a kitchen essential. This 12-piece set comes with two saucepans, two frying pans, one saute pan, a Dutch oven, lids and utensils. The double-riveted handles deliver a secure and confident grip.
Other top early Cyber Monday deals on Wayfair
- This 3-in-1 combination table is suitable for billiards, table tennis or dining. You can purchase it for 28% off.
- At 29% off, this GE washer/dryer set is a must-buy.
- You don’t need to wait until Cyber Monday to get this attractive metal bed for 57% off.
- If you love footwear, this stackable shoe rack is available for 25% off and holds a dozen pairs of shoes.
- This 16-piece knife block set covers all of your kitchen cutting needs. Getting it for 69% off only sweetens the deal.
- The Margaritaville Frozen Drink Mixer is sure to be a hit the next time you have friends over. You can buy it for 30% off.
- The Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer is on sale for 21% off.
KitchenAid stand mixer and other early Cyber Monday deals on Bed, Bath and Beyond
KitchenAid Stand Mixer: 22% off
A stand mixer is a versatile kitchen appliance that can perform a wide variety of functions. This favorite brand has 10 speeds for control, rubber feet for stability and a 5-quart stainless steel bowl for mixing.
Sold by Bed, Bath and Beyond
SodaStream Sparkling Water Maker: 40% off
A soda maker lets you make sparkling water at home. This modern-looking model has quick-connect technology so it is easy to swap out CO2 cylinders. You can carbonate to your desired level of fizziness at the touch of a button.
Sold by Bed, Bath and Beyond and Kohl’s
Keurig K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: 29% off
When you only want one cup of coffee, you don’t need a large machine. This single-cup model is compact and lets you brew your favorite coffee in less than a minute.
Sold by Bed, Bath and Beyond
Breville Juice Fountain Plus: 25% off
Using a Breville juicer is not the same as using other models. This is a top-shelf item that offers power and convenience to juice whole fruits without the need for pre-chopping. It has two speeds and is designed for easy cleaning.
Sold by Bed, Bath and Beyond
UGG Brody 4-Piece Reversible Comforter Set: 50% off
This comforter is exactly what you need to make sleeping a warm and cozy event no matter how cold it gets. One side is plush while the other is sherpa. Purchase includes a blanket and throw pillow.
Sold by Bed, Bath and Beyond
Other top early Cyber Monday deals on Bed, Bath and Beyond
- This folding zero-gravity chair gives you a luxury patio seating experience. It is already on sale for 40% off.
- At 58% off, this is a great time to buy the highly rated Power XL Vortex Air Fryer.
- Breville’s espresso maker has all the quality and convenience you expect from such a trusted brand. Today, it is 30% off.
- You can’t take your little one for a ride without a car seat. this model by Graco is a 4-in-1 convertible car seat that is on sale for 30% off.
- This two-piece luggage set is a must-have for your next flight. You can buy it for 10% off.
- This Cuisinart Food Processor is an excellent gift for home chefs. It’s available at a 50% discount.
Xbox Series X and other early Cyber Monday deals on Target
Xbox Series S: 17% off
This comes with an Xbox Console and wireless controller. It’s an ideal choice for gamers who prefer digital games over physical discs.
Sold by Target
Jurassic World Dominion: Super Colossal Giganotosaurus: 46% off
Now your kids can get the the star of Jurassic World Dominion: the Super Colossal Giganotosaurus. This giant toy dinosaur has posable arms and legs and an extra-wide jaw that opens and closes.
Sold by Target
Google Nest Mini: 59% off
This tiny device gives you one compact and convenient place to listen to all of your music and control your compatible smart devices. Wherever you want to place it, you’ll get the ability to control your environment and entertainment using just your voice.
Sold by Target
Dyson V8 Origin Vacuum: 35% off
Dyson vacuums are an example of a product that lives up to its reputation. This model can run up to 40 minutes, giving you time to clean your entire home with a level of power that is only possible with Dyson.
Sold by Target
JBL Go3 Wireless Speaker: 50% off
When you want to get the best sound from your handheld device, you need to connect to a Bluetooth speaker. This portable model from JBL may be tiny, but it offers a huge sound along with up to five hours of battery life.
Sold by Target
Other top early Cyber Monday deals on Target
- The Google Nest Hub is the upgraded smart home controller that offers video. It is on sale for 50% off.
- There’s no other card game quite like Throw Throw Burrito. learn what makes it different and save. Right now it is 50% off.
- Take your blending to the next level with the Ninja Kitchen System. It’s a great buy at 50% off.
- This popular KitchenAid stand mixer is currently on sale for 44% off.
- Target is offering the impressive Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for 38% off.
- The Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale for 13% off.
- At 45% off, this Lenovo Chromebook is an excellent choice for students and those who work from home.
- The Razor A Kick Scooter is available in red or pink. You can buy it for 33% off.
