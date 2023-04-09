ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – It was just a normal fishing day for the Captain of Miss Virginia until his crew reeled in the wing tip of an airplane.

The fisherman said they were moving onto their next fishing hole in St. Petersburg when they saw the wing tip poking out of the water. It turns out the wing actually belonged to a jet that was forced to make an emergency landing at Tampa International Airport a few weeks ago on March 30.

At the time of the emergency landing, Eagle 8 was flying by and managed to capture footage of the jet’s landing. The jet was over 27,000 feet in the air near St. Petersburg when it lost part of its wing mid-air.

“My main thought was a TV because it’s flat and just floating on top,” Captain of Miss Virginia Dylan Kilgore said. “You see stuff out there all the time, but when we came back around, it was pretty amazing. That was the last thing I expected to see.”

The jet had departed from Arkansas before making the emergency landing in Tampa. According to officials, the pilot was the only one on board and landed safely.

After the get stopped, emergency services responded to the plane.