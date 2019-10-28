Spring Hill woman accused of being a habitual traffic offender

Clearwater Police Department

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – She has dozens of arrests and is a fugitive from justice. A Spring Hill woman is in serious trouble after a Monday morning crash.

In front of the “Far Horizons” mobile home park, the impact sheared the pole at mid-point, knocking out the power for at least 4 hours.

“I just heard a bam, bam, real quick.  Just a one bam and another bam. I thought 2 cars had collided” said neighbor, Sharon Hatch.

Driving a white pick-up, Clearwater Police tell us 33-year-old Amanda Easterwood first hit a light pole, kept going, hit the power pole and found herself wedged in a ditch.

Courtesy Clearwater Police Dept.

“You heard it. It shook our trailer,” said Lashunda Davis.

What happened after the crash shocked neighbors. She told them: “My dad is coming with a tow truck and I have to get to court,” explained Davis.

Easterwood has at least 20 arrests on her record including felony battery. Witnesses tell 8 On Your Side, she tried to run off, but didn’t get far.

“I heard the squealing tires and looked out and a white flash came through.  She was flying, excess of 50 miles an hour,” said Joe Mulholland.

Easterwood is in jail, charged with two felony battery cases, not related to this, crash and for being a habitual traffic offender.

She’s being held on more than $200,000 bond.

