TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An airplane flying from Tampa to Atlanta had its landing gear catch fire Sunday morning, according to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The airport posted on Twitter that the brakes on Spirit Airlines flight 383 from Tampa ignited at 9:25 a.m.

Video taken on the flight showed passengers look outside the plane’s windows as the fire began.

Flight attendants urged the passengers to remain seated as they assessed the situation.

“It was smooth from the take off to the flying flight was about a hour and change, and then once we landed it made a weird noise from the left side of the plane,” said Twitter user @imgoinscottie, who recorded the video. “Nobody knew what it was until we stopped completely in the middle of the landing strip. We saw a flame coming from the engine and people and myself started freaking out but after a few seconds I knew to pull my phone out and start recording”

According to Spirit Airlines, a brake had overheated, which led to it catching fire. Atlanta firefighters put out the fire without incident.

“The aircraft was towed to the gate where Guests safely deplaned without any injuries. Thank you to the Atlanta first responders for immediately meeting the aircraft,” the airline said in a statement. “The plane will be temporarily removed from service for maintenance.”