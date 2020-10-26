South Tampa home shines with Halloween light show

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Sylvan Ramble Lights is something you have to see if you live in Tampa Bay. The light show has only been around for a few years, but it definitely brings in the crowd.

The house, located on West Sylvan Ramble Street, is the spectacle during the holiday season, as the entire house is decked out in lights and decorations that are all synched to music.

Sam Johnson is the creator of the show and started creating this year’s show back during the summer. He tells 8 On Your Side he always tries to make it better than the year before.

“In 2018 we started using regular Christmas lights, they weren’t individually controllable, but last year we had about 7,000 individually controllable lights and this year we have 16,000 lights. So it’s definitely gotten bigger every year,” said Sam Johnson, creator of Sylvan Ramble Lights.

This year’s Halloween show features songs from the hit musical Hamilton and classics like “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.”

While watching the light show is completely free, Sam and his family pick a charity every year and ask visitors to make any type of donation. This year they have chosen Clothes 4 Kids as their charity and have already raised more than $1,000.

The show will run all this week at 8 p.m., 8:30 p.m., and 9 p.m. The shows last about 15-20 minutes. It will run continuously on Halloween night. After Halloween, Johnson will then start to transition into their Christmas light show, which will begin in December.

More information about Sylvan Ramble Lights, is available on its website.

