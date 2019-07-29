Triple homicide case goes before Pinellas County judge Monday

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The case against a man accused of killing his wife and three in-laws will go before a Pinellas County judge on Monday morning.

Shelby Nealy is scheduled to have a pre-trial hearing at 8:30 a.m. but there is no word yet if he is going to be present in the courtroom.

Nealy was charged with three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and one theft of grand theft auto after he allegedly killed his 21-year-old wife, Jamie Ivancic ​​​​and admitted to killing her parents 71-year-old Richard Ivancic and 59-year-old wife Laura Ivancic and their 25-year-old son Nicholas Ivancic so that they wouldn’t question her whereabouts.

The hearing Monday will involve the charges related to the deaths of Nealy’s in-laws. The family members were found dead in their Tarpon Springs home in December. Police later found Nealy in Ohio by tracking down Laura Ivancic’s stolen car. He was extradited to the Pinellas County jail to face capital murder charges.

Nealy’s wife’s case is being handled in Pasco County since her body was found buried in a Port Richey yard.

Nealy has previously pleaded not guilty.

LATEST STORIES: