Students return to school Monday in Manatee County

MANATEE COUTNY, Fla (WFLA) – Monday is the first day of school in Manatee County. The school district is the first in the Tampa Bay area to reopen schools for in-person classes.

The district has been working around the clock to ensure the safest reopening possible in the middle of a pandemic. Every classroom county-wide will be stocked with sanitizer, wipes, and disinfectant spray to help keep common areas clean.

“In addition, the district has initiated a District Operations Center (DOC) located at the School Support Center which will be staffed with district and health department personnel starting Monday to assist in collecting, coordinating and responding to reported incidents of COVID-19 throughout the district. The DOC is a central clearinghouse for information related to those reports,” said district Communications Director Michael Barber.

The School Board held an emergency meeting last Friday and made revisions to the district’s face mask policy.

The policy mandates all employees, visitors and students wear a face mask that covers the nose and mouth while on school property, facilities, transportation vehicle, including school buses and/or engaged in school activities.

These are the revisions agreed upon last Friday afternoon:

Students who need a break from their face mask, may do so with teacher permission provided social distancing can be maintained under specific outdoor circumstance (not indoor).

No face covering is required during physical education classes, recess, or other outdoor activities as long as social distancing practices are in place. Students must wear cloth face masks to and from physical education class and to and from the recess location or activity.

Face shields that completely cover the face, wrap around the face and extend below the chin, will be allowed to be worn by students in Grades PreK-5 and students with disabilities only in the classroom during specific instructional periods as long as either social distancing practices are in place and/or physical barriers of separation are in place between students. A cloth face mask must be worn during all other times and locations. Face shields are not substitutes for cloth face masks nor are being used for normal everyday activities and only allowed in this narrow use.

Employees who need a break from wearing their face mask while on school property, may do so if alone in their own office or classroom or outdoors maintaining social distancing. An employee may not utilize common space, for example a conference room, break room, stairwell or any unoccupied location for a mask break. A cloth face mask must be worn during all other times and locations.

“In addition, the protocols recognize the CDC guidance that ‘wearing face masks may not be possible in every situation or for some people,” a district press release stated. “In some situations, wearing a face mask may exacerbate a physical or mental health condition, lead to a medical emergency, or introduce significant safety concerns. Adaptations and alternatives should be considered whenever possible to increase the feasibility of wearing a face mask or to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading if it is not possible to wear one.”

