Postal Service issues 1969 first moon landing forever stamps

TAMPA (WFLA) – The U.S. Postal Service is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 and man’s first steps on the Moon with two Forever stamps.

The stamp designs feature Neil Armstrong’s iconic photograph of Buzz Aldrin in his spacesuit on the surface of the moon. The other a photograph of the moon taken in 2010 by Gregory H. Revera from his home in Madison, Alabama showing the landing site of the lunar module, Eagle, in the Sea of Tranquility.

Forever stamps will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail.

A stamp dedication ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on July 19 at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex on Merritt Island.

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store’s website or by calling (800-782-6724),