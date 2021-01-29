Pinellas County to make more vaccine appointments available Friday

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Thousands of vaccine appointments will be made available in Pinellas County on Friday, and they’re expected to fill quickly.

The county is set to receive another shipment of 10,000 does this week. The health department will open its vaccine registration hub at 3 p.m. Friday.

Appointments are mandatory for the first two injections, and can be scheduled online through the CDR HealthPro portal.

To make an appointment, residents must create an account and select a time slot. No appointments will be booked before 3 p.m. Friday, but residents can create their account ahead of time. However, creating an account does not guarantee you’ll be able to make an appointment.

Those without Internet access can call (844) 770-8548. The call center is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and can provide guidance in English and Spanish.