Photo shows baby girl glaring at doctors in epic stare-down moments after her birth

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil (KRON) – Happy birthday?

While most babies come into the world kicking and crying, that isn’t the case for Isabela Pereira de Jesus, who took a different approach when she was born on Feb. 13.

Photographer Rodrigo Kunstmann captured the moment on camera and shared the priceless photo on Facebook.

It shows baby Isabela not shedding a tear, but rather… angry? She’s apparently locking eyes with one of the doctors in the most epic stare-down ever!

Kuntsmann captioned the photo, “Today is my birth and I don’t even have clothes for this.”

Isabela’s mother, Daiane de Jesus Barbosa, was also surprised at the face her newborn made, telling Brazilian news outlet Crescer, “My daughter was born a ready [made] meme.”

Daiane also told Crescer that Isabela wrinkles her forehead when she wants to be breastfed and needs her diaper changed.

Welcome to the world, baby Isabela!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

